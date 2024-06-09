'It's rewarding knowing I've helped a family': Funeral director on her unusual but vital role

Bloxwich-based Nicola Rickard, now 38, found her passion in funeral work when attending a family member's funeral and it left an inprint on her so strong that she wanted to be the person leading them for other families in the future.

Once knowing it was her calling, she applied for a funeral organiser role, was called back for a second interview and took the role up when impressing her then employer.

She spent nine years perfecting her craft, meeting families at least four times a week and arranging precious plans to see off loved ones for bereaved families across the region.

Then last year she took up the same role at Walsh Funerals & Memorials, in the firm's West Bromwich branch.

Just nine months after starting she was asked if she would make the jump from organising funerals to directing them, snapped up the offer and was promoted to the senior position.

Last month, the dedicated mum-of-two led her first official funeral, and lived out her dream of emulating the person that made her feel so comfortable years before when attending a funeral for a family member of her own.

Nicola said the best part of her job is knowing that she delivered a service that helped a family say goodbye to a loved-one

Speaking on the moment, and her niche career, she said: "End-of-life care always interested me, I remember attending a funeral when I was little and the people who took care of the service had a huge impact on how the day felt.