Police called to Walsall house found man with minor injury after domestic incident

A man suffered a minor injury to his face during an incident in Walsall resulting in police being called to the scene.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
Last updated

West Midlands Police said officers were called out to a "domestic-related incident" at a property, in Harden Road, Harden, in Walsall, at about 11.30am on Wednesday (16/10).

It said the injured man declined any medical treatment and that officers spoke with all concerned and carried out safeguarding checks a the address near the Well Lane junction.

