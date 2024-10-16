Police called to Walsall house found man with minor injury after domestic incident
A man suffered a minor injury to his face during an incident in Walsall resulting in police being called to the scene.
West Midlands Police said officers were called out to a "domestic-related incident" at a property, in Harden Road, Harden, in Walsall, at about 11.30am on Wednesday (16/10).
It said the injured man declined any medical treatment and that officers spoke with all concerned and carried out safeguarding checks a the address near the Well Lane junction.