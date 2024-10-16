Police called to Walsall house found man with minor injury after domestic incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said officers were called out to a "domestic-related incident" at a property, in Harden Road, Harden, in Walsall, at about 11.30am on Wednesday (16/10).

It said the injured man declined any medical treatment and that officers spoke with all concerned and carried out safeguarding checks a the address near the Well Lane junction.