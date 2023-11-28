Further changes are made to bus services in Blakenall and Bloxwich after increased anti social behaviour

Chaserider and National Express West Midlands bosses have made the decision to suspend certain services through the area, particularly ones after 3pm and in the evening.

The Express and Star reported earlier this month about anti-social behaviour around Bloxwich Road and Harden Road resulting in National Express's 29 service from Walsall to Blakenall having to divert because of the danger to drivers and passengers.

https://www.expressandstar.com/news/crime/2023/11/15/buses-forced-to-divert-due-to-anti-social-behaviour/

Now the Chaserider service 19 from Walsall to Bloxwich via Blakenall has been suspended after dark, with the last buses to operate at 3pm.

In addition, the 23 service from Bloxwich to Brownhills will divert and not serve Livingstone Road, Valley Road and Victoria Avenue and the 25 from Kingstanding to Bloxwich will divert and not serve a number of roads including Goscote Road, Slacky Lane, Harden Road, Chestnut Road and Hawbush Road.,

Councillor Izzy Hussain who serves the Blakenall ward said he regretted the decisions which would inconvenience a number of people of all ages from schoolchildren to pensioners because of the timings of the diversions and suspensions but it was due to a small minority of young people.

He said: "They will suffer because of this and I can totally understand the bus companies' decision – the safety and well being of their staff and the security of the vehicles is paramount.

"The number 29 in particular has been targeted recently with extensive damage caused and there have been occasions in recent weeks where buses have had to divert out of the area at short notice during the evenings following instances of anti-social behaviour targeting them.

"I would urge people not to indulge in this behaviour and encourage the parents or guardians of young ones to know where they are and what they are up to at all times. I hope to speak to the bus companies to try and make alternative arrangements for the people who are inconvenienced by these changes."

Police recently cracked down on anti social behaviour by implementing a section 35 dispersal order for 48 hours in the Ryecroft Cemetery and Coalpool area, increasing the number of officers in the area and making arrests.

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said: “A number of services have been diverted in recent weeks due to recurring issues with anti-social behaviour targeted at buses.

This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable. It means our customers are without service and are unable to use a bus while we're repairing the damage caused to vehicles.

"We are working closely with the police to identify those involved and to tackle this behaviour. We may continue to divert services if it becomes necessary to protect the safety of our customers and our drivers.

“Customers should check twitter.com/nxwestmidlands for up-to-date information on any changes to services on the day."