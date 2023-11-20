Opening date for new apartments on site of Bloxwich pub which closed after shooting

The Eagle, on Cresswell Crescent, was shut down following a shooting in the bar around 15 years ago.

SEP Properties Ltd has been given the go-ahead to demolish The Eagle, on Cresswell Crescent, and replace it with a new block containing nine two-bedroom flats.

The Eagle pub closed following a bar room brawl on St Patrick’s Day in 2007, which resulted in one man being shot in the leg.

It has suffered from a number of anti-social behaviour issues including fly-tipping.

Residents of the apartments will include people with learning disabilities and other associated needs, who will be living independently in their own home.

They will receive support from ECHO Supported Living Services, a community support provider, to help with daily living activities including accessing the community, shopping and support with cooking.

The housing, which developers say will open in May 2024, will be managed by health and social care landlord Inclusion Housing.

Sharena Record, ECHO's operations director, said: "This latest development by ECHO in the Midlands, working with our partners SEP Properties and Inclusion Housing, will provide a much-needed facility in the heart of the community that will allow people, who need the care and support we provide, to stay in their local area.

"We have the full support of local commissioners to create a service that will support the personalised needs of residents to enable them to lead independent, fulfilling lives becoming an active part of their community.

"Our ethos is to encourage people to take control of their lives and believe in their own potential with the aim of creating positive outcomes for all our service users.

"We will start to recruit local people to fill the many roles needed to support the new development this coming autumn.

"There will be a comprehensive training programme for new staff to ensure they have the skills necessary to provide the personalised care that we specialise in at ECHO."

SEP Properties managing director Pal Singh said: “We have owned this former pub site for several years, and are thrilled that it is now being developed into high-quality and spacious homes for people who deserve to have a safe and comfortable place of their own.

"It is important that we help to support vulnerable members of our community and enable them to live as independently as possible. We are very pleased to be working with ECHO, who put their service users at the centre of everything they do.’’