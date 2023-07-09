Patrols at parks and housing estates in bad behaviour crackdown

Officers were at crime and anti-social behaviour hotspots cracking down on shoplifters and illegal off-road motorcyclists in a borough.

Nest Common which is part of Pelsall North Common in, Pelsall near Walsall
Local policing teams were on patrol at sites including Walsall Bus Station in St Paul's Street; two Walsall Housing Group run estates in Bloxwich and Blakenall, and the Nest Common and Wood Lane areas of Pelsall.

Other projects included a pop-up surgery at Asda, in Bloxwich High Street.

And befriending youths playing basketball in Willenhall Memorial Park off Pinson Road in Willenhall.

The move was part of Anti-social Behaviour Awareness Week held from July 3-9 and Operation Juniper to highlight the actions that can be taken by residents.

Police and partner bodies have been carrying out high-visible patrols where communities reported issues including street drinking. T

They have also visited derelict sites including the former Rising Sun in Chester Road North, in Brownhills.

