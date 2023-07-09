Patrols at parks and housing estates in bad behaviour crackdown

Nest Common which is part of Pelsall North Common in, Pelsall near Walsall

Local policing teams were on patrol at sites including Walsall Bus Station in St Paul's Street; two Walsall Housing Group run estates in Bloxwich and Blakenall, and the Nest Common and Wood Lane areas of Pelsall.

Other projects included a pop-up surgery at Asda, in Bloxwich High Street.

And befriending youths playing basketball in Willenhall Memorial Park off Pinson Road in Willenhall.

The move was part of Anti-social Behaviour Awareness Week held from July 3-9 and Operation Juniper to highlight the actions that can be taken by residents.

Police and partner bodies have been carrying out high-visible patrols where communities reported issues including street drinking. T