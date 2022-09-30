Dilapidated Walsall pub that shut after shooting during bar brawl could become flats

The former Eagle pub in Cresswell Crescent, Walsall. PIC: Google

Sep Properties Ltd has put forward a proposal to Walsall Council planners for the demolition of The Eagle on Cresswell Crescent to be replaced by a block containing 17 apartments.

If approved, the new building would contain one and two bedroom flats aimed at the social rental market and parts of it will be one storey bigger than the two storey pub.

The Eagle closed in 2007 shortly after a brawl broke out on St Patrick’s Day which resulted in one man being shot in the leg.

It has remained boarded up ever since but suffered from a number of anti-social behaviour issues including fly-tipping, which have previously prompted calls for action to clean up the site from politicians and locals.

In their application, the developers said: “The existing, redundant building, was used as a public house with a frontage used as a car park and a rear area, behind a fence, also use for parking.

“The proposal is to make available low cost rented social accommodation. The area is predominantly residential.

“The development pattern of the area is of individual buildings, paired buildings and terraces of four dwellings. The area has a prevailing Post-War architectural style.

“There existing landscaping is minimal and what exists is of very poor quality. The proposed scheme would introduce soft landscaping, sited dominantly, on the street corner.

“The proposal is to develop a two and three storey building, which reduces in height at both ends to respect the neighbouring properties.

“The proposals are to create 17 individually serviced single bedroom apartments with their own kitchens and shower rooms.

“Car ownership will not be encouraged. There is access to public transport in the city centre reducing the occupiers need for a car.”