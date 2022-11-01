Notification Settings

Greggs store opens in Aldridge bringing seven jobs

By Thomas Parkes

Greggs has opened a new shop on an industrial estate in Walsall creating seven new jobs for the area.

A Greggs shop

The store launched on Monday at Anchor Brook Industrial Estate, Wharf Approach, in Aldridge.

It will open between Monday and Saturday from 6.30am to 5pm and will be closed on a Sunday.

Shop manager Kal Jhooty said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Aldridge has brought 7 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

