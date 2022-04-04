Girl, 8, running a mile every day for 100 days for diabetes charity

Millie Baynham-Hughes poses with her sister Lola, who has type 1 diabetes.

Millie Baynham-Hughes, from Aldridge, has been running a mile a day since February 11, with the aim of running a mile every day for 100 days by May 21.

The eight-year-old, who goes to St Anne's Catholic Primary in Streetly, is raising money for JDRF UK, a juvenile type one diabetes charity, to mark the 100-year anniversary of the first dose of insulin being administered.

Her mother, Samantha, said Millie had also taken on the challenge in honour of her sister Lola, who was diagnosed with the disease when she was just 20-months-old.

She said: "We chose to do the 100 days because of it being 100 years since insulin was first administered which, without it, people with type one diabetes wouldn't survive - with May 21 being the four-year of anniversary of Lola's diagnosis.

"Lola is five now and have lived with it since she was a baby, which was a shock as no one in our family has ever had it and we didn't know what the effect on our family would be.

"That's why Millie's doing this and it's a great opportunity to raise awareness of type one diabetes and raise some money to, hopefully, ensure no one has to live with this in the future."

Since starting her challenge, Millie has raised more than £1,500, with Samantha saying that her daughter was a sporty girl, but had taken herself out of her comfort zone to do this challenge.

Samantha said: "She plays a lot of team sports, including netball for Barr Beacon, and she represents the school at a lot of sport, but she's not a massive runner and probably won't be after May 21.

"She's the sort of person who likes a challenge though and loves to push herself, so she's really enjoying doing it and keeps trying to beat her own time for it, so I'm massively proud of her."

Millie said: "I'm really happy that I get to raise money for not just my sister, but other children with type 1 diabetes"

"I've nearly reached the halfway point and the hardest parts have been the storms that we had to run through"

"I've really enjoyed running with my mum, dad, sister and school friends who have supported me during this challenge"