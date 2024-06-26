Photos released as police appeal to find missing Walsall man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Police has released the images of the man, who is called Major, after the 49-year-old was reported as going missing from Walsall.

The force said Major is 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing black Adidas jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt and black Nike trainers and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

Walsall Police have released these images on Major as part of an appeal for help finding him. Photo: Walsall Police

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We are still searching for Major and need your help to find him.

"The 49-year-old is missing from Walsall and we want to make sure he's safe.

"We have released some new images of Major and would urge anyone who may think they have seen him to contact us.

"He is 5ft 7in tall and was last seen wearing black Adidas jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt and black Nike trainers.

"If you have information call 999, quoting PID 447767."