'Utter devastation' as century-old carnival cancelled due to storage break-in

Organisers of Bloxwich Bonanza, which was formerly called the Bloxwich Carnival, were forced to shut down their plans and cancel the yearly family fun day after vital equipment was stolen from a storage unit.

The thief is said to have gained access to the equipment, that was being stored at King George V playing fields in Walsall, on May 11 and make off with four air beam gazebos, four triple folding tables and six chairs, totalling around £3,500.

The lock to the storage room was found broken

Paul Carter, who has been the chairman of the Bloxwich Carnival Committee for ten years, is 'devastated'.