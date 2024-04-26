Express & Star
Unexplained baby death: Three months on 'investigation continues'

West Midlands Police have confirmed that an investigation into the 'unexplained' death of a baby in Walsall almost three months ago is 'ongoing'.

Police incident at Orlando House Caldmore in Walsall

A six-month-old baby boy was found dead in flats on Barleyfields Row, Caldmore, on February 5.

At the time a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were later released on strict bail conditions.

No decision has yet been taken and West Midlands Police today said that the investigation is continuing.

