Breakdown on northbound M6 means delays for morning commuters

The breakdown on the northbound carriageway was reported between Junction 6 at Gravelly Hill (Spaghetti Junction) and Junction 7 for Walsall/Great Barr shortly after 7am.

Two lanes and the hard shoulder have been closed for safety.

National Highways warned of delays of 15 minutes, but said the disruption should be cleared between 8am and 8.15am.

A statement advised drivers to consider using the M6 Toll road instead.