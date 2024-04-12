Sign on front of Walsall cafe provides update amid fears for its future

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Digby's Cafe on Lower Hall Lane will reopen on April 22 following a temporary closure.

It has been serving customers in Walsall town centre since 1962.

A sign spotted on the wall of the cafe on Thursday read "Digby's reopening Monday 22nd."

The sign seen outside of Digby's Cafe

It comes as hundreds of people have taken to social media to speculate over the future of the site, as many saw its shutters down and feared the worst.

Writing on Facebook, one man posted: "Digby's Cafe closed down. Another one bites the dust, sad times."

Hundreds of comments then flooded in, as people reminisced over old times at the cafe.

One woman wrote: "Oh no, that's so sad. Although I no longer live in Walsall I have very happy memories of the Digby when I was a child in the 60s.

"In recent years I have always popped in for a bacon sandwich. Such a shame after all those years."

Another man added it was "another painful wound" to the town.

One man wrote: "Every Saturday morning with my nan shopping down Walsall as a kid we would go in here."

Digby's Cafe in Walsall will reopen on April 22

A second post has since been made to the Walsall In Pictures Facebook group to showcase the sign on the cafe's wall and squash earlier rumours.

The promise of its reopening was met with relief by many, as one woman commented it was "brilliant news" whilst another added it was "great".

The Express & Star has approached Digby's Cafe for comment.