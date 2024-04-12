Saddlers fans urged to ‘bring a pound to the ground’ during matchday takeover
Saddlers fans are being urged to ‘bring a pound to the ground’ for local families at this weekend’s matchday takeover in Walsall.
By Lisa O'Brien
Official charity partners Acorns Children’s Hospice will have volunteers at the Poundland Bescot Stadium tomorrow during Walsall FC’s clash with Notts County.
They will be raising vital funds towards the charity’s care for children with life limiting and life threatening conditions.
Kick-off is at 3pm, with people urged to bring a pound along to donate to the charity.
For more information about Saturday’s takeover, visit acorns.org.uk/WalsallFC