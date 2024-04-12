Event invites public in to learn about breaking the fast

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Walsall opened the doors of the Baitul Muqeet Mosque on Vicarage Place on April 7 to invite people of all faiths and no faith to come and partake in the breaking of the fast.

The guests were given a tour of the mosque, while also receiving an opportunity to ask questions that they had about Ramadan and the Islamic faith.

The attendees were kept busy with an opportunity to have their names written in Arabic at the calligraphy stall while an exhibition had also been erected to inform people of the purpose of Ramadan and other Islamic teachings.

The guests were also entertained with a quiz based on information revealed during the tour and found in the exhibitions, which served as a fun way to see what people had picked up over the course of the afternoon.

One of the hosts, Athar Mirza, gave his own feedback on the event.

He said: “It was great to see the community come together for this occasion.

"The guests that I took around the mosque were inquisitive about our faith, and it is always interesting to hear people explain their beliefs and their own spiritual journeys.

The Mayor of Walsall gets his name written at the calligraphy stall

"Our community always has its doors open to those who desire to learn more about our faith and those who want to foster cohesion within the community.”

Afterwards, on hearing the Adhan (the Islamic call to prayer), everyone broke their fasts together, and there was also an opportunity to see how Muslims prayed.

There were various talks, including by the Mayor of Walsall and the Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands, Simon Foster.

To find out more about the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, go to alislam.org.