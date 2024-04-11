'I heard a huge bang!' – Major Walsall road closed due to police incident

Police rushed to the scene of the A4148 Blue Lane West to reports of a major crash outside of Walsall Fire Station.

The full details of the incident are not yet known, however, Facebook users have said the road was still closed by emergency workers at around 7am.

In pictures, shared to the Walsall in Pictures Facebook page, a large number of emergency vehicles can be seen working at the scene directly outside of the fire station.

On X, West Midlands Roads, said: " A4148 Blue Lane West and Green Lane, Walsall

"Closures due to a police-led incident, at the Court Way junction. Allow extra time if heading this way."

The roads group went on to warn that closures remain in place this morning, saying that the M6 J10 may be heavily affected.

The group added: "The closures remain with delays increasing especially impacting areas around A454 Wolverhampton Road back to M6 J10, HighwaysWMIDS."

Bus services are also being diverted around the area, with the 41, 69, and 70/A being diverted.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "41 to Walsall, Bloxwich Lane, Right Reedswood Way, Right Stephenson Avenue, Right Green Lane, Left Court Way Stafford Street.

"69, 70, 70A - to Walsall Green Lane, Left onto Court Way, Right onto Stafford Street from Walsall, Stafford Street, left Leamore Lane, Left onto Green Lane."

Emergency services have been approached for comment.