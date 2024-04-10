Hundreds of extra electric charge points needed in Walsall to cope with demand

Figures show there are only 16 charge points – 11 standard and five rapid – in the borough at present which is way below what is currently needed and the expected demand of 1,134 standard and 153 rapids by 2030.

A report going before the economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday (April 11) said a ‘substantial increase’ was needed if the town was to hit net zero targets.

Walsall Council has developed an EV Chargepoint Strategy which sets out an action plan that sets out a number of key recommendations.

These include exploring future funding opportunities to deliver charge points and assess the suitability of locations such as council car parks for suitability.

It also calls for a commitment to introducing 250 standard on-street sockets and 10 rapids by 2026 and 600 standard and 25 rapids by 2030.

A consultation is taking place on the strategy and it is anticipated it will be adopted in summer 2024.

A report to the committee said: “In line with the Government’s commitment to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars from 2035, there is a need to ensure that the borough of Walsall has the necessary charging infrastructure to facilitate the move to electric vehicles (EVs).

“The draft EV Chargepoint Strategy sets out the clear, strategic vision for Walsall, aligning to the draft Walsall Net Zero Strategy and We are Walsall 2040.

“It supports the short-term roll out of charge points by 2026, and the longer-term strategic roll out of charge points to 2030.

“The focus on 2030 was aligned to the Government’s then commitment to phase out the sale of new cars and light goods vehicles by this date i.e. it was the target date at the time the strategy was drafted.

“We acknowledge that the date is postponed to 2035 but the strategy continues to focus on delivery by 2030 in line with the need to support our We Are Walsall 2040 ambitions to be lead regionally in carbon sustainability with a net zero economy.”