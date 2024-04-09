Another man charged with the murder of popular Dudley taxi boss in 2921

The popular father was shot dead in Queen’s Cross three years ago as part of a bitter family feud and two men have already been convicted of his murder.

Sikander Ali appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court charged with murder and possession of a firearm. He is believed to have left the country when police rounded up other defendants.

The 37-year-old, of Park Hall Drive, Dudley was remanded in custody and his next hearing will be on Wednesday, April 11.

Hassan Tasleem, 25, of Richmond Road, Dudley, and Gurdeep Sandhu, 25, of Blowers Green Road, Dudley, were convicted of murdering Mr Zeb last year.

Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 23, of Brook Street, Dudley was convicted of manslaughter concerning the killing, Tasleem and Sandhu were handed life sentences and Hussain was sent down for 15 years.