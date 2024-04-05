Walking the Way of the Cross procession in Walsall attracts biggest crowd for years
Organisers of Walsall's Easter Walking The Way Of The Cross street procession say the event attracted some biggest crowds for many years.
An estimated 700 people flocked to the annual Good Friday reenactment which follows the story of Jesus of Nazareth carrying his cross and guarded by Roman soldiers with key characters dressed in costumes.
It follows a route along Park Street, Bradford Street, Victorian Arcade, Digbeth followed by a service on The Bridge.
An inspiring address was given by Walsall Archdeacon the Venerable Julian Francis.
The event is organised by Walsall Town Centre Ministry with contributions from different church denomination and tells the story up to the crucifixion of Jesus.
Malcolm Rose, of organising group, says: "We were delighted with this year’s Walking the Way of the Cross on Good Friday.
"The weather was kind to us and we believe that the we had more followers than ever this year - one estimate was over 700.
" It was a privilege for the Christians of Walsall to come together and bear witness to Christ on this important day in the Christian calendar.
"Thanks to all those who took part especially our actors and our main speaker archdeacon Julian Francis. It was a wonderful and inspiring occasion."
In 2022 around 400 people took part in the return of the procession after it moved online for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The walk of witness was followed by the inaugural Great Big Easter Festival organised separately by Love Walsall which picked up the rest of the story celebrating the resurrection of Jesus three days after his execution at the hands of the Romans.
Attractions included flashmobs, drama sketches by Reboot, angel stilt walker Aynsley Brittle, Jimm Rennie as Jesus, craft tent plus music provided by groups Divine, Room 1 Project, Church at Junction 10 and Walsall's Baptist churches.