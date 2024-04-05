Walking the Way of the Cross procession in Walsall attracts biggest crowd for years

An estimated 700 people flocked to the annual Good Friday reenactment which follows the story of Jesus of Nazareth carrying his cross and guarded by Roman soldiers with key characters dressed in costumes.

The procession Roy Strutt Photography

It follows a route along Park Street, Bradford Street, Victorian Arcade, Digbeth followed by a service on The Bridge.

The procession in Park Street Roy Strutt Photography

An inspiring address was given by Walsall Archdeacon the Venerable Julian Francis.

In Digbeth Photographer: Roy Strutt Photography

The event is organised by Walsall Town Centre Ministry with contributions from different church denomination and tells the story up to the crucifixion of Jesus.

Photographer: Roy Strutt Photography

Malcolm Rose, of organising group, says: "We were delighted with this year’s Walking the Way of the Cross on Good Friday.

Service at The Bridge Roy Strutt Photography

"The weather was kind to us and we believe that the we had more followers than ever this year - one estimate was over 700.

The dramatisation Roy Strutt Photography

" It was a privilege for the Christians of Walsall to come together and bear witness to Christ on this important day in the Christian calendar.

"Thanks to all those who took part especially our actors and our main speaker archdeacon Julian Francis. It was a wonderful and inspiring occasion."

Reenactment of Jesus being taken from the cross Roy Strutt Photography

Death of Jesus Roy Strutt Photography

The crowds Photo: Pfuma Makwembere

In 2022 around 400 people took part in the return of the procession after it moved online for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Jimm Rennie, as Jesus, with Reboot Ministry's Carolina Murineanu and Selina Brown

The walk of witness was followed by the inaugural Great Big Easter Festival organised separately by Love Walsall which picked up the rest of the story celebrating the resurrection of Jesus three days after his execution at the hands of the Romans.

Angel performer Aynsley Brittle, of Birmingham

Attractions included flashmobs, drama sketches by Reboot, angel stilt walker Aynsley Brittle, Jimm Rennie as Jesus, craft tent plus music provided by groups Divine, Room 1 Project, Church at Junction 10 and Walsall's Baptist churches.