'It was two lanes of chaos – now its four': Residents speak out as M6 project finishes

That's what residents living near the Junction 10 island in Walsall have said as they have their opinion on the newly completed £78 million project.

National Highways announced earlier this week that all lanes of the interchange, where the A454 Black Country Route/Wolverhampton Road crosses the motorway, were finally open and free of cones.

The project, which ran over by two years, was finally completed on Thursday.

Now, residents have said that the upgrades, while welcomed, are not yet making the improvements they hoped.

Andy Jones, a resident who lives opposite the road, said that while the project was meant to ease traffic on the road, he hasn't seen any improvements.