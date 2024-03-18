Walsall South MP praises pupils for living active lifestyles at local school

The Joy of Moving programme has been run for ten years by Ferrero through a charity partnership with the EFL Trust and its network of Club Community Organisations.

Over the last decade, the programme has inspired over 550,000 children to get moving through play and delivered over 2.5 million hours of learning in hundreds of schools.

Valerie Vaz MP said: "I loved visiting Delves Junior School and taking part in the Joy of moving programme delivered by Walsall FC Foundation. It was inspiring to see how the Ferrero social responsibility programme benefits the community and to see the kids having fun and getting active through play.”

Ferrero has developed and designed the Joy of moving programme with their long-term charity partners, the EFL Trust, and is delivered nationwide through the EFL Trust’s network of Club Community Organisations, which includes Walsall FC Foundation.

Charlie Cayton, Director of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Ferrero UK, commented: “We are incredibly proud to be celebrating ten years of our Joy of moving social responsibility programme.

“The programme has gone from strength to strength over the past decade, and I’m delighted to be able to say that hundreds of thousands of children have been inspired by this brilliant initiative.

“Research shows that 53% of children in the UK do not meet the recommended guidelines of taking part in sport and physical activity for at least 60 minutes a day*, but with our Joy of moving programme, we’ve helped to move more than 550,000 children, delivered nearly three million hours of physical activity and learning in schools, and most importantly, inspired many children and their families to get active while having fun, which we know is key. We’re excited for the programme to continue its success as we look ahead to the future.”