'I heard a bang and then saw the lights!' Police car involved in 'bad' crash in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident, which happened at around 4.30pm on the corner of Wolverhampton Road and School Lane, involved a grey Ford and a West Midlands Police vehicle on blue lights.

Two elderly drivers were purportedly seen leaving the Ford. Residents told the Express & Star both looked well. They were treated by paramedics but not taken to hospital.

Darren Coleman, a resident on the road, said: "I heard a loud bang and when I looked outside it is like it is.

"I'm not sure what happened but it looks bad though."

Tracey Poole, another resident of the address, said: "I heard a bang and then saw the lights, it looks like the cop car may have been driving to another job but I'm not sure.

"It looks quite bad, the front of both of them are pretty much gone."

The video. filmed at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday evening, shows how badly damaged the police vehicle was in the incident, and also features a short clip of the other car involved.

The other car involved in the incident.

One ambulance and around five police cars attended the incident.

Police told the Express & Star "A police car on blue lights collided with a vehicle on Wolverhampton Road at the junction of School Lane around 4.30pm this afternoon.

"The elderly driver of the vehicle was treated by ambulance colleagues for chest pains and his passenger was treated for shock. Neither were taken to hospital."

"Two officers in the police vehicle received minor injuries."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.