Council members sign official declaration around tobacco use

Walsall Council has signed the Local Government Tobacco Control Declaration, demonstrating its commitment to ensure tobacco control is part of mainstream public health work and taking action to address the harms of smoking.

The declaration was signed on Friday, March 8 by Leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Mike Bird, chief executive Emma Bennett and interim director of Public Health Nadia Inglis.

Deputy Leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities Councillor Garry Perry and portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces Councillor Gary Flint also added their signatures to the declaration.

The agreement to sign the declaration was previously approved at a meeting of the Cabinet in December last year, along with the Tobacco Control Plan for 2023-2027.

The declaration was relaunched in March 2022 to bring it in line with the Government’s ambition for England to be smokefree by 2030 and the commitments detailed in the declaration are complementary to Walsall’s new Tobacco Control Plan and We are Walsall 2040 Borough Plan.

The declaration serves as a public testament to Walsall Council's unwavering commitment to reduce smoking and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of Walsall.

Councillor Flint said, “Smoking is the leading preventable cause of ill-health and premature death nationally.

"Although Walsall has seen a steady decline in people smoking, there is still more work to be done, especially in supporting those groups in highest need.

"This includes pregnant women, routine and manual workers and those with long-term mental health conditions.

“To support residents to quit smoking, we already have a range of excellent services commissioned by Walsall Council Public Health.

"This includes Be Well Walsall provided by Maximus UK, the More Life Digital ‘My Smoke Free Life’ App and specialist support for pregnant women delivered by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

“We plan to enhance services, prevent residents from starting smoking or vaping, enhance local regulation and enforcement, including vaping, and work effectively with key partners to support the ambitions in our Tobacco Control Plan over the next four years.”

Councillor Perry said, “Signing the relaunched Tobacco Control Declaration is another significant step that the council is making to reduce smoking in our communities and deliver on the ambitions outlined in the Tobacco Control Plan and We are Walsall 2040.

“Enhancing regulation and enforcement forms part of this commitment.

"We will tackle this by deploying tobacco control activities such as dealing with complaints, compliance monitoring around under-age sales of tobacco products, as well as tackling illicit tobacco products.

"We remain unwavering in our promise to ensure a healthy and smoke free community for all our residents.”

The Tobacco Control Plan for 2023-2027 complements national legislation, which includes raising the smoking age by a year each year, as well as additional investments in local stop smoking support services and enforcement activity to tackle illicit tobacco and support vape-related restrictions.

The Safer Walsall Partnership will oversee the implementation of the Tobacco Control Plan, with effective health partnership governance being provided through the Health and Wellbeing Board.