Investigation launched after more vandalism attacks on troubled bus route

The increase in police efforts comes following the recent attack on the National Express West Midlands Service 29 bus, which had its rear window smashed by yobs on Coalpool Lane, Walsall, on Tuesday afternoon.

Ryecroft Cemetery and Coalpool Lane, Walsall - bus services were suspended after youths threw bricks from the cemetery at cars, buses and police cars

The incident, which saw the rear windows of a bus smashed after a stone was thrown, is the latest in a number of attacks on the route, with one attack seeing a police car being heavily damaged.

An investigation into the most recent has now been launched and joins police and council efforts to reduce the number of antisocial behaviour-related incidents in the Leamore, Blakenall and Bloxwich areas.

Talking about the attack, Sergeant Kate Tromans, neighbourhood policing supervisor at the Walsall Local Policing Area (LPA) said: "We have worked closely with our partners including Walsall Council and a lot of work has taken place to combat this mindless antisocial behaviour.

Walsall Council said that they are continuing to work with police to solve the issues, also saying that they are working with a number of other organisations.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, said: "Walsall council have been working with West Midlands Police, Safer Travel Police Team, TfWM and bus operators to have a coordinated and targeted approach to addressing Anti Social Behaviour problems.

"No-one wants to see bus services temporarily diverted or curtailed but we recognise that if Anti Social Behaviour continues then interventions must be put in place to protect passengers and bus drivers. All incidents are logged by partner organisations to help inform strategies to combat the problem."

"However, we are still seeing isolated incidents and would urge people with information to please contact us. Over the last few months, we have seen a number of incidents of antisocial behaviour where buses have been targeted.

"We have made arrests, carried out operations where officers travel on buses to look out for antisocial behaviour and we carry out regular patrols in the areas of concern. A camera was installed near Ryecroft Cemetery in Coalpool while trees and bushes which were offering a hideout have been cut back."

In a recent interview with a number of residents who utilise the Route 29 bus service, commuters said that they were 'fed up' with the repeat attacks, one saying "you can't even catch a bus these days without getting some sort of issue".

Jamie Richards, 35, of Walsall, said: "It's shocking. The people around here are sick of having to guess if the bus will be diverted or not.

"Something needs to be done."

Anyone with information relating to the attack on the bus is being urged to get in touch with West Midlands Police via the Live Chat service on the force website, or by calling 101.