Moment man who dumped fridge freezer in Darlaston is caught – an act which nearly got him jailed.

A hearing at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday heard Robert Andruskiewicz, aged 40 from Charles Foster Street, Walsall, pleaded guilty to his offence.

Andruskiewicz admitted to fly-tipping a fridge on December, 13 2021 in Bills Street Darlaston after finding the nearby recycling centre closed. During the time of the offence he was serving an 18-month suspended sentence for previous convictions and was driving whilst disqualified.

In the court case, the district judge told him people who appear before the court on fly tipping charges expect 'magic elves to come along and remove it.'