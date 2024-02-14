Firefighters called to blaze in derelict Walsall warehouse

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Stephenson Avenue, Leamore, at 5.25pm on Tuesday night to reports of a fire.

Fire engines from Bloxwich, Walsall and Willenhall fire stations attended the blaze, on arrival found a fire involving rubbish in the void warehouse.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "Shortly before 5.25pm on Tuesday 13 February, we responded to Stephenson Avenue in the Leamore area of Walsall.

"Fire engines from Bloxwich, Walsall, Willenhall and Wednesbury responded, crewed by 19 firefighters."

The fire was doused at 8.55pm, with the scene being left in the hands of National Grid.

The spokesperson continued: "This was a fire involving rubbish in a void warehouse. Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and ventilated the building.

"We left the incident at 8.55pm, with National Grid in attendance."