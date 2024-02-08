Mayor declares Walsall tiles store reopen as five jobs saved

Councillor Christ Towe visited the store at Birchills Industrial Estate, Green Lane, on Wednesday.

The store has reopened saving five jobs after the whole Tile Choice business went into administration last month.

The Walsall branch had been shut from January 12.

The business was rescued within 10 days by Stiled Holdings, owners of Tile Giant.

A number of its stores across the West Midlands had already reopened and Walsall is the tenth to do so.

The acquisition by Tile Giant has saved 50 jobs in total.

Dean Smith the Walsall store manager, who has worked there for 17 years, said the store was continuing to trade as Tile Choice and was looking to welcome back previous customers and attract new ones

He said the Tile Giant acquisition iwass a vote of confidence in the business in Walsall .