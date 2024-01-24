Police warn van owners about security after a spate of overnight thefts in Walsall and Wolverhampton
West Midlands Police are warning people to secure their vans and tools if kept inside after three thefts overnight.
By Paul Jenkins
Two of the vans were taken from the St Matthews and Palfrey policing area in Walsall and one in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton.
Police have advised owners to take tools out the back of the vans if they can't secure the vehicle overnight.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1750165942582018357