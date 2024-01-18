'Riddled with mould!' Resident complaints over 'unlivable' Walsall properties

People living on Telford Road, Beechdale, said that their houses are "unlivable" after a number of residents noticed a large amount of black mould forming in their buildings.

Resident spokesperson, Elaine Williams, a former councillor candidate for North Walsall, has been in talks with representatives from the Longhurst Group, a housing association that operates the houses.

The mould of one of the addresses has gotten so bad it has attached to the furniture and ceilings

Talking about the issues, Elaine said: "The residents of these buildings just want these sorted, we are currently doing a walk-through of the houses on the estate to see how many people do have issues. But some of them that we have seen so far are quite bad.

"The worst property we have seen is one where it was riddled with mould, there were pictures that had been taken and it was unlivable. We think it is due to the roots of a tree, but we aren't contractors so we don't know."

One of the houses on the street shows black mould running up the walls and onto the ceiling, with residents noting at how it had quickly spread to furniture and other areas.

Elaine continued: "Mould isn't the only issue. We have seen another lady who had contractors at the address and didn't cover up the furniture of the house, so when they used sprays and whatnot, it just coated everything.

"We know how serious this is. There are people who have major health issues who live in these buildings. This needs sorting now."

Teresa Davies (in pink), Craig Whittingham, and with them is Elaine Williams who has been battling on behalf of the residents

A representative from the Longhurst Group said that they are keen to talk to residents and take steps to resolve the issues.

The spokesperson said: "Regrettably, we were unable to send a representative to attend the residents’ committee meeting but, as we’ve communicated to the organisers, we’re very keen to engage with the community and discuss the issues that our customers are facing.

"We’re now exploring ways in which we can support future meetings of this kind and look forward to further communication.

"We’ll continue to work closely with our contractors and monitor their performance to ensure we resolve repairs issues that are reported to us as quickly as possible."