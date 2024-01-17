Walsall man wanted on suspicion of robbery after jewellery taken from victim in Birmingham

West Midlands Police has released an image and asked for help from the public with finding Adam Shelley, who is wanted on suspicion of robbery.

It follows an incident where a man had jewellery stolen from him in Birmingham.

The force has asked that if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of the 32-year-old from Walsall, they should get in contact via LiveChat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact us via LiveChat or call 101 quoting 20/899662/23."