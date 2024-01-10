New parents in Walsall to get helping hand

The weekly parenting groups will offer a chance for parents and carers in the borough to come together to talk, learn new skills and share from one another.

The Being a Parent groups form part of the Empowering Parents, Empowering Communities (EPEC) programme Walsall, and will be led by parents themselves.

They are aimed at all parents and carers and will focus on the different development periods from birth onwards.

Three groups are being launched, with childcare available at all sites: The first starts next Tuesday at Fulbrook Nursery Schoo from 9.15am-11.15 and runs until March 20.

Then there are two fathers groups: At Central and South Locality – Birchill’s Street, Walsall and at Busill Jones Primary School, Bloxwich. Both run from Tuesday February 20-Tuesday April 30

Councillor Stacie Elson, portfolio holder for Children’s Services at Walsall Council, said: “Parenting is a precious experience, but not one that comes without its challenges.

"We’re really pleased to be launching the Being a Parent groups across the borough so parents and carers do not need to navigate these challenges alone.

“The groups are open to everybody, and provide a safe space to come along, learn, share, and meet new people.

“If you would like to come to one of the groups but none of the dates, times or venues are suitable for you, please let us know, so we can shape the service in line with what our parents and carers feel is best for them.”

For more information, please email earlyhelpvolunteers@walsall.gov.uk or call 01922 652 472.