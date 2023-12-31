New Year's Eve: What are people living in our region really hoping for in 2024?

In the tapestry of our diverse community, aspirations and resolutions become the silent architects of the year ahead.

From the industrial echoes of our past to the modern pulse of our present, the hopes that resonate within our neighbourhoods shape the contours of what lies ahead.

In the heart of the Black Country, where each cobblestone holds a tale and every corner echoes with the spirit of resilience, we asked people in …. what their hopes and dreams for 2024 really are - and the answers might surprise you.

This collection of voices is more than a mere reflection - it's a mosaic of expectations, a snapshot of the dreams that thread through the fabric of our unique community.

Join us as we unravel the thoughts, aspirations, and resolutions that carve the path toward a future molded by the hands of the Black Country.

This voxpop isn't just a set of quotes; it's a snapshot of a community's shared vision for progress, unity, and a promising 2024.

Daniel Atkins and Demi Sladyszyn wanted to see lower costs and less crime

Vik Grewal from Walsall said he hoped to become successful and, perhaps, a millionaire, but he said he'd be happy to walk around clean streets.

He said: "2024 is going to be a big year for the nation and, for myself, I'd like to be successful and maybe get a million pounds.

"However, realistically, I'd like to see more investment in Walsall as I know they're doing something for 2040, but I think they need to invest more in the town now, particularly in cleaning up the streets.

"It would be nice to walk around with less litter on the streets."

Daniel Atkins from Willenhall said he hoped to see prices go down, but also hoped to be able to feel safer.

He said: "I'd really like to see prices go down and not have to worry about a rise in costs again, but I also hope that crime rates go down.

Ann said she worried for younger people and their prospects

"There's been a lot of dangerous things going on in the area, like a lot of knife crime, and it's been really bad, so I hope that gets better."

Demi Sladyszn from Willenhall also wanted to see prices go down.

She said: "What would be nice is for things to start going down, instead of just going up all the time.

"I'd like to see some things given out for free as well, such as sanitary products, because it's an everyday need."

Married couple George and Ann from Brownhills had different ideas about what they wanted to see in 2024, with George looking at a new government, while Ann was a bit more pessimistic.

George said: "I'd like to see a change in the cost of living, a better police force and, to be honest, a new government.

"Saying that, I'd like to see a new government make new changes, but you don't know who to vote for and I think that a lot of them, when they get there, they want to look after number one.

"I can only hope for some change."

George wanted a new government

Ann said: "What's going to improve in the next 12 months?

"We're both pensioners, so we're ok, but what hope have the young people got as they can't get a house, they rent and it's a colossal price or they need to pay a 10 per cent deposit, which is in the thousands.

"You don't know what's going to happen next."