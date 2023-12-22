Barclays Bank said they were pulling the plug on the account of Darlaston Amateur Swimming Club without explanation just five days before Christmas.

Glenys Allison has been the driving force at the club since 1988 and was awarded the British Empire Medal for her service to the club.

Last year she attended the King's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of her charitable efforts.

Glenys said she was sent a letter by Barclays on Wednesday telling her they were closing the club's account immediately and were sending her a cheque for the balance of nearly £2,600.

But they sent the cheque to Darlaston Swimming and Fitness Centre rather than to Glenys' home address in Willenhall where the account was opened.