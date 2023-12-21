Little hospice heroes send playful message to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds ahead of Walsall FC’s Wrexham clash

The little heroes at Acorns in the Black Country, fuelled by excitement for the upcoming match, took matters into their own hands to catch the attention of Hollywood star and Wrexham owner, Ryan Reynolds.

Dressed in superhero costumes, the children sent a cheeky message for Reynolds, star of Deadpool and Green Lantern, which said: "Even our favourite characters know Walsall FC will be the real heroes."

The mischievous moment made Saddlers stars goalkeeper Jackson Smith, defender David Okagbue, midfielder Ryan Stirk and striker Freddie Draper laugh during their festive visit to the Walsall-based hospice on Tuesday.

It comes ahead of Walsall FC’s home game on December 29 which is being dedicated to Acorns as one of the charity’s regular matchday takeovers at the Poundland Stadium.

Carmel Caldicott, matron at Acorns in the Black Country in Walsall, said: “Our little heroes wanted to take the opportunity during Tuesday’s visit to let Walsall FC know just how much the club and their fans mean to all of us here at Acorns by showing their support.

“Thank you to all the players for being such good sports and for bringing some extra festive cheer to our hospice. It was great to see the joy and laughter among players as they enjoyed our antics.

"We hope this playful gesture adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming match."

Leigh Pomlett, Walsall FC co-chairman said: “Our ongoing support for Acorns is very important and enduring for all at Walsall FC.

“We will continue to help in any way we can. This time of the year is particularly important, and we feel the need to support even more keenly.”

This Christmas, Acorns is calling on the public to help the charity ensure families caring for life limited and life threatened children never face their journey alone.

Stronger Together at Christmas aims to raise vital funds towards the charity’s lifeline care and support, which costs around £30,000 each day.

Two-thirds of this amount comes from generous donations and fundraising by the community.

Carmel added: “It’s only with the support of the public and special partnerships, like the one we have with our friends at Walsall FC, that we can continue to be there when families need us most. Please donate to our appeal and help us continue our care for families facing the unimaginable. Together we are stronger.”

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 750 children across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands, and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Visit acorns.org.uk/christmastogether