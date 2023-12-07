Boy and girl arrested in connection with damage to vehicles in Walsall

The teenagers, both aged 14, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of criminal damage to a bus on December 2, on Thames Road.

They were taken into custody and both have been bailed while officers carry out further enquiries.

A number of police cars and vehicles belonging to the public have been vandalised in recent weeks due to what police said was "totally inappropriate behaviour".

As well as making arrests, police said they have also worked with Walsall Council to combat anti-social behaviour in and around Ryecroft Cemetery on Coalpool Lane.

There have been a number of incidents recently where police cars have been damaged due to rocks and stones being thrown at vehicles.

Bus and taxi drivers and members of the public have also reported that their vehicles have been damaged by missiles being thrown from the cemetery.

Police initially implemented a section 35 dispersal order for 48 hours which allowed officers to disperse anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour and causing a public nuisance. The force also increased the number of officers in the area and made arrests.

Since then, a camera has been installed on Coalpool Lane and trees and bushes which were offering a hideout have been cut back. A gate which was being used to gain access to the site has also been secured.

Sergeant Phil Upton, neighbourhood policing supervisor at Walsall Local Policing Area, said: “We have made two arrests in connection to vehicles which have been damaged by missiles being thrown at vehicles including police cars, taxis and buses. We will also be looking to make further arrests. We are working hard to stamp out this totally unacceptable behaviour.

“It is important parents help us by finding out where your child is and what they are doing. We really need to work together to stop this.”