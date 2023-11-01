Frustration as controversial Walsall homes plan decision is delayed

Officers had recommended the proposal for Little Aston Road by Levison Rose Homes Ltd be refused by the authority’s planning committee when it met on Monday.

But a motion was put forward to defer the item to enable the developer to bring forward a more acceptable scheme and this was narrowly passed, sparking angry scenes with people in the public gallery allegedly shouting abuse at some councillors.

The issue divided the chamber while councillors including Suky Samra, Anthony Harris and Paul Bott, who felt the scheme should have been refused, also objected to the matter being deferred without appropriate debate.

The plan before committee requested permission for four four-bedroom homes and two three bedroom bungalows to be built on the land.

But the proposal sparked strong objections from many residents in the area who raised a number of fears including highways safety, loss of security, the drag out distances for bins and the loss of a historic tree.

Planning officers said the proposal should be refused because the development would provide unacceptable backland development, inadequate separation distances, excessive distances for residents to drag out bins and a failure to provide further surveys and DNA evidence of bats.

Resident Dave Wheeler told the committee: “This development should be refused.

“This is an unacceptable backland development with no street frontage for (four) plots which would be out of character with the established pattern of development.

“A previous planning appeal for a three bedroom detached house, to the rear of 25, was dismissed.

"This new application is for four additional houses and should be refused on the same basis. Nothing has changed.

“The drag distances for the wheely bins are more than double the maximum allowed. Given all the bins have to be dragged there and back makes a quarter of a mile.

“In addition, 29 Little Aston Road would be subject to vehicular traffic right up to the side of their garden and house throughout the day as well as the flies and wasps due to the congregation of the 12 bins on collection days particularly in the summer.

“Plots 1 and 2 are so massive in height they completely dwarf the bungalow and modest house next to them, destroying the character of the road with their open front gardens.”

Councillor Sarah-Jane Cooper, who spoke on behalf of neighbours, added: “The amenity space is compromised and frankly the developer has just tried to maximise the financial return at the expense of a sustainable and acceptable development.

“To add a new cul-de-sac, which is what this new development would be, is totally out of character on this busy main route.

"Adding this number of properties would most certainly have an impact on highways safety.”

Developer’s agent Will Brierley said key stakeholders including highways, conservation and tree preservation officers had raised no objections.

He said: “We consider the proposal is well considered and has managed the proposed change respectfully and to an acceptable degree.

“We believe the proposals are in keeping with the area and do not harm neighbouring amenity.”

Councillor Aftab Nawaz said there was potential to develop a scheme that would be much less overbearing

He said: “I think there is room for that discussion between officers and the applicant and I wish to move a deferral to allow them to have that conversation and come back to us.”

But Councillor Samra said: “We’re still in debate here. I disagree with what Councillor Nawaz is saying.

“As the officer eloquently told us, the garden is not previously developed land so therefore this development cannot be used for residential plots.

"It’s irrelevant deferring, it’s set out quite clearly why this should be refused.”

Acting chair Mark Statham said he was “duty bound” to put the motion to the vote, as per council procedure. And he used his casting vote in favour of deferring.