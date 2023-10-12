Walsall's Ellie Simmonds gives Princess of Wales some sporting tips

Ellie Simmonds with the Princess of Wales

The Aldridge gold medal winning swimmer met the Royal couple at a SportsAid mental fitness event on Thursday.

William and Kate, who are both sport-loving parents, even went head to head playing netball with youngsters at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Berkshire

The Prince and Princess of Wales went head-to-head in a netball drill as they joined young athletes and their parents being coached on building up mental resilience.

William and Kate, known for their competitive natures, laughed and joked as they tried to score hoops for opposing teams, with the prince joining mothers and fathers and the princess welcomed by their children.

Ellie, who was there as part of Mental Health Week, joked around with the Royals on the sidelines. The Strictly star was the youngest ever recipient of an MBE in 2009 when she also won clutch of gold medals.

The future king said he has been instilling positive sporting messages in his children about 'how you can lose well and win well' and to 'respect your opponent, respect the decision'.

During the visit, the prince sat with parents and discussed supporting their children's sporting careers.

He said about his own young family: "I try to talk to them about how you can win well and lose well. I think that's really important."