Walsall author's journey back to God is chronicled in new book

Local author George Riggon with his new book

Community and church worker George R Riggon, known in the area as Ricky, has had his fourth book published, called Going Back to Church: This is my Story.

Ricky divides his time between Jamaica and Walsall but was brought up in the Manor Farm area of Rushall and attended the New Testament Church of God at Wednesbury Road.

He has, by his own admission, gone through some tough times in his life, most whilst he was struggling with his faith and the new book is about how he has overcome these times by returning to prayer and the church.

Previous books have included Life as a Riggan: A Journey from Enslavement to Freedom by a Jamaican family, which was an autobiographical account of his family's journey, and The Love of a Mother and Son.

George said: "The new book's title is self explanatory really, it chronicles my personal journey when I was away from the church and the things I went through during that period.

"I lived away from England for many years and away from any church but had a sense of helplessness without a relationship with God and by crying out, was answered and I am now back on the path of the Christian walk."