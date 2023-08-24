Care facility plan for Walsall house

Calthorpe Close in Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

Applicant Paul Singh has put forward proposals to Walsall Council planning officers to convert the four-bedroom property on Calthorpe Close into a residential care facility.

The aim of the facility is to provide support to the residents from fully trained staff and help them build their futures.

If the plan is approved, three of the bedrooms will be for residents while one will be for staff who will be on site.

The application said: “We would look to provide a nurturing environment to help and support all the children and young people to overcome their traumatic past and develop skills and coping techniques that will better shape their future.

“Our aim is to work as a unit; the home, team members, managers, and professionals to support the children and young people back to family environment or semi-independent living.

“This can be achieved by ensuring that our team and the local professionals are all working towards to ensure all the needs of the children and young people are being met.

“Some children and young people may require further support and our team will work with local professionals to ensure that these services are in place for them as soon as possible.

“Education and healthy lifestyle play a big role in everyday life, and our team will support and encourage our (young people) to attend and maintain full time education, to help them build a brighter future, but also attend social clubs, cadets, and participate in local events, to help build their understanding of the world and the different cultures.

“Due to the traumas these children and young people have faced, they would require the correct type of people to help support and care for them, and this is only achieved through a rigorous recruitment process.

“Team members are vetted through references, enhanced DBS, and local checks to ensure that they are capable to work.

“Through the recruitment process, the team members will be provided with all the training and support from pre-employment, through their probation period and through their employment, to ensure the best support and care can be provided.

“We aim to ensure the safety and security for our team members, the home and the public and our neighbours, and we uphold a strict referral and matching process.”