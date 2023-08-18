Major drugs raid at former casino in Walsall

Officers cut through the roller shutter door of the former Stanley Casino in Walsall. Photo: Walsall Police

Officers from Walsall Police raided the site of the former Stanley Casino in Walsall due to reports of cannabis being grown in the building.

The team comprised of officers from St Matthews Team 3 and the West Midlands Police Operational Support Unit and saw officers cut the roller shutter door with specialist equipment.

Upon entry, it was determined that the building had been used as a cannabis factory, but the drugs had been cleared out.

The force has said that it will work with Walsall Council to ensure the building isn't used for drugs cultivation in the future.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "We carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the former Stanley Casino in Walsall as we believed cannabis was being grown at the premises.

"Officers from St Matthews Team 3 were assisted by our Operational Support Unit team who cut the roller shutter door with specialist equipment.

"The building had been used as a cannabis factory but the drugs had been cleared."