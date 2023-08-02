Walsall man caught littering on CCTV is prosecuted and ordered to pay up

The video footage shows a black Skoda registered to Vishal Sharma disposing of rubbish on Pelsall High Street. Photo: Walsall Council

Vishal Sharma of Bilston Lane in Willenhall has been ordered to pay £748 due to a missed payment for a fixed penalty notice and failure to show up in court.

On December 12 last year, the driver of a black Skoda vehicle was captured on camera disposing of rubbish on Pelsall High Street.

Enquiries with the DVLA showed the registered keeper to be Vishal Sharma, who was subsequently issued with a fixed penalty notice for £150, which he failed to pay.

The case progressed to Birmingham Magistrates Court and a hearing took place on July 19, when Mr Sharma failed to attend. He was found guilty of the offence and fined £440 plus a victim surcharge of £220 and costs of £88, totalling £748.

A collection order has been made and Mr Sharma has been ordered to pay the court within 28 days.

Walsall Council said it has several other cases due in court for non-payment of littering offences and fly-tipping offences in August.

Councillor Garry Perry said: “As a council, we won’t tolerate people littering in the borough and hopefully this prosecution shows the people of Walsall that we take these offences seriously.

“Our team's collective efforts, supported by CCTV, community protection, and legal services, played a pivotal role in securing this outcome so my thanks as always to the hard work that takes place.

"Together, we remain committed to upholding the cleanliness and well-being of our community.”

The offence of littering can carry a fine of up to £2,500 and a criminal conviction for refusal to pay a fixed penalty notice.