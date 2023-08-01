Second attempt for town centre flats plan

Permanent House, in Leicester Street, Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

Newhall Street Properties is seeking to gain ‘prior approval’ from Walsall Council planners to create four two-bedroom apartments on the upper floors of Permanent House in Leicester Street without the need for a full application.

In June, officers refused the application amid concerns over noise and smells coming from nearby bars and restaurants.

Concerns were raised due to the lack of a noise survey to address the impact of noise and how it might be mitigated.

But the applicant has now put come with a fresh application complete with a noise survey which concludes the issue will be addressed with suitable glazing and ventilation.

The offices sit above a commercial unit, currently housing a William Hill branch, and the survey also said no extra work would be needed to mitigate noise from the premises below.

The developer said: “The proposed change of use is to convert existing office space to residential.

“Due to the town centre location and existing layout of the building there are many local public transportation methods available where the use of cycles is encouraged. Safe access to the dwellings will be ensured by the use of key codes.

“Sound insulation and appropriate sound proofing details will be included to ensure compliance with. The building is not listed or in a conservation area.”