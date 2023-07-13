Villa star lifts spirits by visiting Black Country hospital where his mother works

Aston Villa star Cameron Archer provided a real pick-me-up for patients and staff at Walsall Manor Hospital, where his mother works, when he made a surprise visit this week.

Cameron Archer visited Walsall Manor Hospital this week, where his mother works, and lifted patients' spirits. Photo: Walsall Manor Hospital.
The 21-year-old striker popped in to show off his medal after England’s under 21s won the European Championships.

Proud mum Veronie is a staff nurse who works on the Day Case Unit at the hospital and she said her son’s short visit yesterday had lifted everyone’s spirits.

“He was showing patients and staff his medal and talking to them about the team winning the European cup and everyone was so excited to see him,” she said.

“I had told my colleagues about the win, of course, but to hear him talk about it was so much better. Everyone was left smiling and happy – especially as it was so unexpected.”

Archer scored twice in five appearances during the European Championship tournament which the Under 21s won for the first time in almost 40 years.

