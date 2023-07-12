Commuters face diversions following police incident in Walsall

National Express West Midlands said diversions have been put into place following an incident on Coppice Farm Way following an incident.
Service 69 has been diverted using Lichfield Road in both directions. Services on Coppice farm Way and Essington Road have been stopped while the incident is resolved.
National Express West Midlands said on Twitter: "Due to an incident on Coppice Farm Way, Walsall. Service 69 is diverting using Lichfield road in both directions.
"No service on Coppice Farm Way and Essington Road. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."
Emergency services have been contacted in relation to the incident.