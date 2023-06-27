Memorial service for 'remarkable' hospital worker who married her sweetheart just weeks before dying

Maureen and Steve kiss on their wedding day. Photo: Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Maureen Goring, a support services assistant at Walsall Manor, was diagnosed in November 2022 with stage four lung cancer, but later found out it had spread to her brain.

Therefore, her wedding to Steve Clarke was brought forward and arranged in just five hours by hospital staff at the Walsall hospital.

Thanks to their support, the Bloxwich couple tied the knot with smiles and tears in April in a ceremony on Ward 29, where she became Maureen Goring-Clarke.

Maureen’s popularity was shown by the 40 to 50 staff who formed a guard of honour down the corridor then showered the couple with confetti after the service.

Tragically, Maureen died just three weeks later on May 8 at the age of 57. A special service has now been held in her memory at the Trust Chapel at Walsall Manor.

Her husband said: "I loved the bones of her," during the emotional service, which was attended by 30 former colleagues, friends, and family.

Reverend Edd Stock, the team leader of chaplaincy, spiritual care and bereavement at Walsall Healthcare, led the service and paid tribute to Maureen.

The memorial service for Maureen was held in the chapel at Walsall Manor Hospital. Photo: Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Edd said: "Maureen was a warm person, truly loved by so many people, not only as a colleague but as a friend too.

"When you lose someone it hurts, and it hurts today that she is no longer with us.

"She was remarkable in so many ways and those memories of her are deeply treasured. This is an opportunity to give thanks for her and share those memories. Each of you carry a part of Maureen with you."

Edd read out a poem ‘Never Say Goodbye’ and invited two housekeeping colleagues of Maureen’s, Karen Bullers and Jo Cox – the latter of whom used to call her ‘Nanny Mo’ – to say a few words.

Maureen was known for her immaculate cleaning and Jo said: “She always wanted everything perfect so you can imagine what she thought when I used to spill egg and beans on her clean floor!”

Among family attending the service were Maureen’s sisters Chris Clarke and Ann-Marie Bellerson and niece Lucy Banks, and her best friends for 40 years, sisters Fiona Newman, Jenny Horne and Pam Archer.

Maureen and Steve on their wedding day at Walsall Manor Hospital. Photo: Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

Jenny recalled: “She was a really good friend – like a relative really, and we had a lot of fun together. Her laugh was so infectious – you couldn’t hear a sound but her shoulders would be shaking!”

Fiona added: “She was a very warm lady and a trusting, caring individual who would help you at any time. She never wanted to let anyone down.”

Maureen's husband, Steve, brought the house down when he said: “I used to play the staff at Asda up and the ladies would say ‘how do you put up with him?’

"Maureen would answer ‘I take him everywhere so I don’t have to kiss him terrah!’ I loved the bones of her."

Maureen and Steve signing the registry on their wedding day. Photo: Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

People were then invited to light a candle in Maureen’s memory as a rock ‘n’ roll song ‘Goodnight Maureen’ provided the backdrop, followed by Queen’s ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ and Simple Minds’s ‘With Or Without You’, to reflect her musical tastes.

Steve was pleased with how the service went. “It was amazing – everyone has done Maureen and I proud,” he said. “There was a really good turnout and it was upbeat, she would have loved that.”

Both Bloxwich born and bred, the couple met as 21 and 18-year-olds respectively as groups of friends who went out socialising together in the town, until one night when Maureen’s friend said to Steve: “Well, are you going to ask her out, or what?”