Countdown is on for Walsall hospice's biggest-ever Bubble Rush fun run

Bubbleologist Chloe Mitchell at Walsall Arboretum

There is less than a month to go until the soapy spectacular comes to the Black Country and to celebrate bubbles filled the air at Walsall Arboretum on Friday as a taste of what’s to come.

The ultimate family-friendly fun run is heading to the popular Walsall beauty spot on July 23 to help raise funds towards Acorns Children’s Hospice’s vital care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Hollie Edwards, Acorns events officer, said: “We’re so excited for this year’s Bubble Rush that we wanted to bring the bubbles to Walsall Arboretum and start our countdown. We can’t wait to share what we have in-store, it’s going to be our best one yet, you won’t want to miss it!"

The soapy spectacular will see hundreds of bubblers burst through a 4ft high sea of rainbow-coloured suds.

Hollie added: “We’ve got more bubbles, more laughter, and more ways to make a real difference.

"As well as our biggest-ever event, we’ve got a whole host of fun, food stalls and entertainment in our event village. So why not make a day of it.

“You’ll not only have an absolute blast at Acorns Bubble Rush, you’ll also be helping us to raise vital funds so we can be there for local children and families when they need us most.

"So, gather your friends, bring your family and sign up now for the event of the summer.”

Acorns provides specialist palliative care for life-limited and life-threatened children and support for their families from its three hospices, based in Walsall, Birmingham and Worcester, and in the community.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 700 children and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Tickets for Acorns Bubble Rush are priced at £15 for adults, £12.50 for children (Ages three-15) and £3 for those under three.

Family tickets – two adults, two children – are also available priced £50.