Headline sponsor announced for Walsall hospice's major summer fundraising event

Acorns Bubble Rush will see hundreds of participants run through multi-coloured foam

Acorns Children's Hospice has announced Talbots Law as the headline sponsor for its Bubble Rush event, which will see hundreds of participants run through multi-coloured foam to raise vital funds for the charity.

The event is being held at Walsall Arboretum on July 23.

Zoe Baggott, fundraising manager at Acorns, which has a hospice in Walsall, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Talbots Law on board as our headline sponsor for Bubble Rush this year.

“Bubble Rush is not only one of the region’s best loved family-orientated fundraising events, but it raises a significant amount towards our care for local families.

“We are so grateful to Talbots Law for supporting that work. Their involvement will enable us to raise even more towards the hundreds of children and families that rely on Acorns, every year.”

Talbots Law has numerous offices across the region.

The firm has a long history of supporting local charities and community initiatives and their staff have chosen Acorns as their charity of the year for 2023.

Dave Hodgetts, CEO of Talbots Law, said: “We are thrilled to be headline sponsor at this year’s Bubble Rush, a spectacular event for a very good cause!

“We are well aware of the incredible work Acorns does in the local community, work that relies on voluntary donations and fundraising events like Bubble Rush to continue. We’re proud to be able to support Acorns in their mission to provide care for any local child and family that needs them.”

The Acorns Bubble Rush, a foamy 5K fun-run, will see participants of all ages tackle reams of colourful foam bubbles as they make their way through a course of ‘bubble stations’.

Early-bird registration for the event is now open.