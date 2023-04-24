Walsall residents urged to attend trauma training session organised by bleed kit foundation

Lynne Baird with a bleed control kit

The Daniel Baird Foundation, which installs bleed kits across the country, hailed Walsall Council passing a motion calling for a report about kits in public places after two stabbing deaths this year in the town centre.

However, for the kits are more useful if local people have training how to use them if they see someone with a knife wound or injury.

The next trauma training session, which is being held in conjunction with West Midlands Fire Service, is at 11am on Thursday at the Black Country Arms, High Street, Walsall.

Kelly Addis, from the foundation, said: "What happened at the council was amazing last week, it was a real breakthrough. We were only too happy to give information to the councillors who put forward the motion, which was passed unanimously.

"But we want the people of Walsall to know more about the kids, we held a successful trauma training session in Darlaston which was popular. We met the landlady of the Black Country Arms who asked us to come to Walsall."

She added: "We intend to deliver a lot more trauma training and awareness in 2023, although we always state you don't need training to use these, and all ones used have been used by members of public with no training.

"But the sessions help raise awareness and also covers the latest CPR techniques."

The Daniel Baird Foundation was started by Lynne Baird after her son bled to death after being stabbed in Digbeth in July 2017.

She campaigned for bleed control kits, which include trauma dressing, haemostatic gauze, a tourniquet amongst other items, to be installed in city centres which passers by can use whilst they wait for emergency services.

Lynne said: "We are all delighted with Walsall Council backing bleed control kits, we have been working in the Black Country a lot this year."

The foundation now focusses on areas blighted with violence which they believe will benefit from bleed control kits.

Kelly added: "Nearly 12 months ago when The Daniel Baird Foundation started focusing on the Willenhall/Walsall/Wolves and Bloxwich areas, we knew they had no bleed control kits.

"Now we got so many rolling out and much more support, thank you everyone who's helping."