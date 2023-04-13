Police officer seriously injured after being mauled by force dog in chase for suspected car thief

CCTV image of police dog attack

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation into the ordeal that happened during the chase in the Leighs Road area of Shelfield in the early hours of Tuesday.

The suspected thief abandoned the car near an alleyway on the road, where the officer proceeded to give chase before being lunged at by the dog.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the officer returning to the stolen vehicle to check for any other passengers before being set upon by a police dog released by a dog handler.

In the video, the officer is seen being attacked by the dog before being quickly assisted by the dog handler and other officers.

The police chase started in Cannock before ending in Shelfield in Walsall.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "One of our traffic officers was bitten by a police dog from our West Midlands Police Dog Unit following the pursuit of a stolen car which started in the Cannock area of Staffordshire and ended in Leighs Road, Shelfield.

"A stinger was deployed and the vehicle was stopped. The officer got out of the vehicle to give chase to a man who ran from the car and was bitten. No arrests were made."

The officer was quickly rushed to hospital where he received treatment for cuts and bites received in the attack.

The spokesperson continued: "The officer was taken to hospital after sustaining cuts to his upper left. He underwent surgery and is currently in hospital.

"Our Professional Standards Department has been informed of the incident and as with all dog bites, an internal investigation will take place."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service, added: "We were called to a medical incident at the junction of Leighs Road and Mill Road in Pelsall, Walsall.

"One ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found one male patient with serious injuries. He was treated by ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment."

John Davies,43, who lives in the street, said: "We were in bed and heard the sirens going mad, the police helicopter then hovered over and police cars turned up at the end of the alleyway.