Free exhibition about Sikh history being held at Walsall's New Art Gallery

The free exhibition is on from 1pm until 4pm and is part of the annual Vaisakhi celebrations in the Black Country.
Exhibits include the rise of the Sikh Empire (1801-1849), from the Sikh Gurus (1469-1708), the first Khalsa rule (1710-1716), the Sikh Confederacy (716-1783), the rarities Raja Duleep Singh (1838-1893) and the East India Company and subsequent British Administration up to 1947.
Kohli Ravinder Pal Singh, from Global Sikh Vision, said: "The exhibition will be open to all communities on a ‘Free entry - All welcome’ basis enhancing peace, tolerance and harmony among all communities.
"Coinage of the Great Sikh Empire is a carefully curated, strategically chalked-out Sikh-led socio-community cohesion event."